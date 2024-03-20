Curly Hairstyle Ideas From Anupama Parameswaran: From Roses To Gajra Style

The stunning South beauty Anupama Parameswaran is known for her stints on screens. Her fashion also inspires. The diva has beautiful, dense curly hair that she often styles beautifully, inspiring those who are confused about what to do with their curly hair. Take cues from the photos below.

1) Roses Hairstyle

Anupama styles her simple saree look by keeping her dense curls open and adorned with beautiful red roses in symmetry, making her look as gorgeous as ever.

2) Puffy Braids

Rock your cocktail look in a hairstyle like Anupama in a puffy hairstyle with simple braids. This hairstyle adds volume and charm to her Western look.

3) Open Hairstyle With A Lilac Flower

For the days you want to feel free, leave your beautiful curls open and adorn them with a beautiful lilac or any other flower beside the ear, and see the magic.

4) Festive Charm

Don’t tie your wet curls; rather, secure them with loose gajra and embrace your traditional vibe for the festive season with simplicity.

5) Semi-secured Hairstyle

When you don’t want to tie or keep your hair open, secure your half-hair and see how beautiful these curls look, especially in traditional attire. The flying flicks are like the cherry on top.

6) Low Ponytail

Well, this isn’t exactly like a ponytail. Here, secure your hair around the neck and leave the small hair flying on your cheeks, giving you a mesmerizing look like Anupama.

7) Gajra Hairstyle

Gajra can never go wrong; secure your curls with a clip and style them with white Gajras, adding an alluring touch.

8) Messy Hairstyle

A messy hairstyle always rocks, just like this simple saree look. The actress left her dense curls open and posed, flipping them here and there, creating oh-so-breathtaking visuals.

So, which hairstyle did you choose for your curly hair? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.