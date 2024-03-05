Decoding Ananya Panday’s Stylish Indo-Western Looks For Every Occasion

Ananya Panday is an amazing actor in the Bollywood industry and a stunning diva. The gorgeous actress in town always takes advantage of an opportunity to dazzle online users with her bold fashion sense. She changes her avatar whenever she posts a new post on her social media account. A few months ago, her film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was released, and today, the actress surprised her outfit with an indo-western look for every occasion. Have a look below.

Ananya Panday’s Indo-Western Outfit Appearance

In the first look, the Kho Gaye Hum Kaha actress posted an amazing picture on Instagram of her looking ethereal in a multi-colored lehenga set. The outfit comprises a maroon and gold deep V-neckline, sleeveless with an attached tassel work blouse, multi-colored heavy work embellished flared long-length skirt and matching dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with brown screams lipstick. She accessories her outfit with multi-colored maang tikka and bangles paired with a gold clutch.

In the second look, she appeared in a beige strapless gown. The outfit features a beige-colored strapless, tube-style, bodycon flared floor-length gown with attached fringed all over the outfit. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for glam makeup with shimmery eyes and brown glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with a diamond necklace and a gold ring.

In the last look, Ananya Panday looks glamorous in a green lehenga set. She opted for a green sequin-embellished strappy, halter-neckline, deep sweetheart neckline blouse, matching flared floor-length skirt and paired with shimmery draped pleated tucked dupatta in saree style. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold ring.

Which outfit will you opt for your occasion? Let us know your views in the comment section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.