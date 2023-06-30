Decoding Janhvi Kapoor’s booming Animal Ball couture

Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn at the Animal Ball in London, where she represented India among a host of Indian celebrities and international dignitaries. Dressed to impress in a stunning golden gown by Manish Malhotra, Janhvi effortlessly stole the spotlight. The sleeveless ensemble featured alluring details such as halter straps, a plunging neckline, a midriff cut-out, and a mesmerizing mermaid silhouette that perfectly showcased her enviable figure. The gown was adorned with shimmering crystals and sequin embellishments, adding an extra dose of glamour to her look.

How Janhvi styled up for the look

To add an element of drama, Janhvi layered her ensemble with a striking bronze gold-colored long jacket. This exquisite piece boasted exaggerated sleeves and a floor-sweeping train, exuding regal elegance. Opting for a minimalist approach to accessories, she forewent jewellery, allowing the heavily-embellished attire to take center stage. Instead, she completed her ensemble with a Maharaja mask and stylish high heels, emphasizing her fashion-forward choices.

Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance at the Animal Ball showcased her innate style and fashion prowess, as she effortlessly mingled with Indian fashion designers, international celebrities, and even royalty. With her captivating presence and impeccable sense of style, Janhvi continues to leave a lasting impression on the global fashion scene, cementing her status as a rising fashion icon.

