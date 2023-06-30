ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor’s booming Animal Ball couture

Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn at the Animal Ball in London, where she represented India among a host of Indian celebrities and international dignitaries. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 05:43:41
Decoding Janhvi Kapoor’s booming Animal Ball couture

Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn at the Animal Ball in London, where she represented India among a host of Indian celebrities and international dignitaries. Dressed to impress in a stunning golden gown by Manish Malhotra, Janhvi effortlessly stole the spotlight. The sleeveless ensemble featured alluring details such as halter straps, a plunging neckline, a midriff cut-out, and a mesmerizing mermaid silhouette that perfectly showcased her enviable figure. The gown was adorned with shimmering crystals and sequin embellishments, adding an extra dose of glamour to her look.

How Janhvi styled up for the look

To add an element of drama, Janhvi layered her ensemble with a striking bronze gold-colored long jacket. This exquisite piece boasted exaggerated sleeves and a floor-sweeping train, exuding regal elegance. Opting for a minimalist approach to accessories, she forewent jewellery, allowing the heavily-embellished attire to take center stage. Instead, she completed her ensemble with a Maharaja mask and stylish high heels, emphasizing her fashion-forward choices.

Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance at the Animal Ball showcased her innate style and fashion prowess, as she effortlessly mingled with Indian fashion designers, international celebrities, and even royalty. With her captivating presence and impeccable sense of style, Janhvi continues to leave a lasting impression on the global fashion scene, cementing her status as a rising fashion icon.

Check out pictures below-

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor’s booming Animal Ball couture 821761

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor’s booming Animal Ball couture 8217625

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Glamourous In Antique Gold Trail Gown By Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Glamourous In Antique Gold Trail Gown By Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping In Off Shoulder Hoodie, Reveals Her Dream Way
Cousin love! Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reunite with a laughter in London
Cousin love! Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reunite with a laughter in London
Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal Activity You Will Love
Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal Activity You Will Love
Good News: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal to release on THIS date
Good News: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal to release on THIS date
Janhvi Kapoor Starts Shooting For Upcoming Film Ulajh, Know More
Janhvi Kapoor Starts Shooting For Upcoming Film Ulajh, Know More
Latest Stories
A day in Rakul Preet Singh’s life, see pics
A day in Rakul Preet Singh’s life, see pics
Keerthy Suresh takes the denim style to next level in pantsuit, see pics
Keerthy Suresh takes the denim style to next level in pantsuit, see pics
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Tum Kya Mile’ moment on beach is all vibe! Watch
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Tum Kya Mile’ moment on beach is all vibe! Watch
Get the Nora Fatehi like radiant glow with these easy ‘highlighting’ tips
Get the Nora Fatehi like radiant glow with these easy ‘highlighting’ tips
That one time when Priyanka Chopra ‘lied’ about Nick Jonas, watch viral video
That one time when Priyanka Chopra ‘lied’ about Nick Jonas, watch viral video
Hansika Motwani’s favourite travel destination is a ‘global favourite’
Hansika Motwani’s favourite travel destination is a ‘global favourite’
Read Latest News