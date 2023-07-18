ADVERTISEMENT
Deepika Padukone edges up the barbiecore

18 Jul,2023 08:10:21
Deepika Padukone is here to up the barbiecore game! The Bollywood beauty recently set Instagram ablaze with a sensational set of pictures, posing for none other than the iconic brand Adidas. And boy, did she make heads turn!

Decoding DP’s Barbiecore look

In this fashion extravaganza, Deepika chose to wear a baby pink bodysuit that accentuated her flawless curves. The hue was as delicate as a blooming rose, perfectly complementing her radiant complexion. The bodysuit hugged her silhouette like a second skin, exuding both elegance and playfulness.

To complete her chic ensemble, Deepika slipped into a pair of pristine white sneakers that added a touch of effortless coolness. These sneakers served as the perfect canvas for her fashion-forward journey, letting her personality shine through. She effortlessly blended comfort and style, proving that fashion need not be a high-stakes game of sacrificing one for the other.

Check out her pink grandiose below-

The talented diva didn’t stop there, oh no! She sprinkled her signature magic with her makeup, opting for a bold and fierce look. Her eyes were adorned with captivating smoky eyeshadow, adding a touch of mystery to her already enchanting aura. Deepika’s luscious lips were painted with a vibrant shade that made a powerful statement, leaving her admirers gasping for breath.

To top it all off, she donned a stylish black cap, bringing an element of streetwear swagger to her ensemble. The cap effortlessly added an edgy vibe to her overall look, showing that she can slay any fashion trend with her unique flair. And let’s not forget about her luxurious wavy hair, cascading down her shoulders like a shimmering waterfall, further elevating her sartorial prowess.

