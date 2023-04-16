Hold your breath, guys! Deepika Padukone, the gorgeous Bollywood diva, recently took a trip to the enchanting Land of the Thunder Dragon, Bhutan, and the pictures she shared on her social media will leave you awestruck!

After savoring the success of her latest movie “Pathaan”, Deepika decided to take a break from her busy schedule and explore the scenic beauty of India’s neighboring country, Bhutan. And boy, did she have a blast! The stunning actress has now returned to India and has shared some breathtaking photos from her trip that are sure to make your heart skip a beat.

From the mesmerizing mountains to the vibrant culture, Deepika has captured the essence of Bhutan beautifully in her photos. So, get ready to be transported to the mystical land of Bhutan through Deepika’s lens!

Deepika Padukone shares pictures from Bhutan trip

The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with the native children. The actress went all smiles as she posed with her

bare no makeup look. The kids too went all smiling as they posed with the star. Sharing the beautiful moment, DP wrote, “land of the thunder dragon”

Here take a look-

Fans Reaction

Soon the actress shared the beautiful picture on her social media, fans couldn’t stop praising the beautiful moment the actress ought to share with them.

One wrote, “This is one of the best pictures of you and all four of you are drop dead gorgeous”,

another wrote, “You must visit Phobjika valley in Bhutan ❤️ It’s one of the most beautiful destinations in the whole world.”

Bhutan- The place of ‘national happiness’

Bhutan! Nestled in the eastern Himalayas, Bhutan is a hidden gem that will steal your heart with its awe-inspiring natural beauty and unique cultural identity.

From the bustling streets of Thimphu to the peaceful monasteries dotting the mountainsides, Bhutan is a land of contrasts that will leave you mesmerized. But what truly sets Bhutan apart is its philosophy of Gross National Happiness (GNH). In Bhutan, the happiness and well-being of its citizens are given top priority over materialistic pursuits.