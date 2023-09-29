Deepika Padukone Exudes Chic Glam In Black And White Gown And Diamond Necklace

Deepika Padukone is the style icon of Bollywood

Deepika Padukone’s chic glam in black and white gowns

Deepika Padukone is a plain black mini-dress

The style icon Deepika Padukone never misses a chance to impress with her fashion prowess. Whether red carpet moments, parties, or events, she is known to make heads turn with her glamour and chic glam. In the recent photos, she serves goals to embrace style in timeless black and white gowns with diamond necklaces.

Deepika Padukone In Black And White Gowns

In the shared photos on Instagram, Deepika can be seen showcasing her chic glam in three avatars. In the first photo, Bajirao Mastani, the actress flaunts her sensuous look in a plunging black gown. The ear drop necklace piece elevates her look.

In the third photo, Deepika makes fans’ jaws drop in an ivory bathrobe dress with a tie-knot gown. With the green v shape necklace and earrings, the off-shoulder necklace and thigh-high slit give a sense of sensuality.

Deepika Padukone In Plain Mini Dress

Unlike her white and black gowns, Deepika exudes her chicness in a sleeveless high neck knee length mini dress, which she paired with thigh-high boots. With the silver round necklace, she adds that statement style.



Deepika Padukone kept her fans hooked throughout the photoshoot with her stunning glam. She balances class and style in her statement black and white gowns.

Did you like Deepika Padukone’s gowns fashion? Please let us know in the comments box.