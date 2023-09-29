Movies | Celebrities

Deepika Padukone Exudes Chic Glam In Black And White Gown And Diamond Necklace

Deepika Padukone is the style icon of Bollywood. The diva exudes chic glam in black and white gowns and a diamond necklace in the latest photos. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Sep,2023 21:00:40
Deepika Padukone Exudes Chic Glam In Black And White Gown And Diamond Necklace 856665

Deepika Padukone is the style icon of Bollywood

Deepika Padukone’s chic glam in black and white gowns

Deepika Padukone is a plain black mini-dress

The style icon Deepika Padukone never misses a chance to impress with her fashion prowess. Whether red carpet moments, parties, or events, she is known to make heads turn with her glamour and chic glam. In the recent photos, she serves goals to embrace style in timeless black and white gowns with diamond necklaces.

Deepika Padukone Exudes Chic Glam In Black And White Gown And Diamond Necklace 856655

Deepika Padukone In Black And White Gowns

In the shared photos on Instagram, Deepika can be seen showcasing her chic glam in three avatars. In the first photo, Bajirao Mastani, the actress flaunts her sensuous look in a plunging black gown. The ear drop necklace piece elevates her look.

Deepika Padukone Exudes Chic Glam In Black And White Gown And Diamond Necklace 856656

Deepika Padukone Exudes Chic Glam In Black And White Gown And Diamond Necklace 856658

In the third photo, Deepika makes fans’ jaws drop in an ivory bathrobe dress with a tie-knot gown. With the green v shape necklace and earrings, the off-shoulder necklace and thigh-high slit give a sense of sensuality.

Deepika Padukone In Plain Mini Dress

Unlike her white and black gowns, Deepika exudes her chicness in a sleeveless high neck knee length mini dress, which she paired with thigh-high boots. With the silver round necklace, she adds that statement style.

Deepika Padukone Exudes Chic Glam In Black And White Gown And Diamond Necklace 856659

Deepika Padukone Exudes Chic Glam In Black And White Gown And Diamond Necklace 856660
Deepika Padukone kept her fans hooked throughout the photoshoot with her stunning glam. She balances class and style in her statement black and white gowns.

Did you like Deepika Padukone’s gowns fashion? Please let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, And Deepika Padukone: Be The Darling Wherever You Go In Mini Dresses 855425
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, And Deepika Padukone: Be The Darling Wherever You Go In Mini Dresses
Infuse your wardrobe with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon’s sharara sets 855509
Infuse your wardrobe with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon’s sharara sets
Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena's Picks 855144
Flowy Organza Sarees & Trendy Blouse Back Designs: Deepika, Janhvi, Kareena’s Picks
Check how Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Jacqueliene Fernandez are beating traditional glam in salwar suits 854724
Check how Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Jacqueliene Fernandez are beating traditional glam in salwar suits
Deepika Padukone-SRK’s magical chemistry in their new song, ‘Faratta’ takes the internet by storm! 854844
Deepika Padukone-SRK’s magical chemistry in their new song, ‘Faratta’ takes the internet by storm!
Om-Shanti get their happy ending in alternate universe: SRK-Deepika's edited 'Faraatta' clip goes viral! 854742
Om-Shanti get their happy ending in alternate universe: SRK-Deepika’s edited ‘Faraatta’ clip goes viral!

Latest Stories

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856758
Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag
Mrunal Thakur Ditches Swimming To Do Pilates, Results In Jelly Legs, Watch 856626
Mrunal Thakur Ditches Swimming To Do Pilates, Results In Jelly Legs, Watch
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' Sparks a Cinematic Revolution: Word of Mouth Triumphs 856756
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ Sparks a Cinematic Revolution: Word of Mouth Triumphs
Hina Khan's Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals 856623
Hina Khan’s Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka 856731
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN 856726
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN
Read Latest News