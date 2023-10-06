Movies | Celebrities

Deepika Padukone keeps it chic in black midi dress & denim jacket [Photo]

Deepika Padukone is keeping it chic and casual in her amazing black Louis Vuitton midi dress. She topped it with a stylish denim jacket. Posing right in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Oct,2023 00:05:14
  • Highlights:
  • Deepika Padukone stuns in a Parisian-chic Louis Vuitton outfit.
  • Her look: black dress, denim jacket, and stylish accessories.
  • Deepika shines in the Louis Vuitton campaign at the Eiffel Tower, epitomizing style and elegance.

When it comes to effortlessly chic and casual fashion, Deepika Padukone is a true style icon, and she recently showcased her sartorial prowess in a way that left us all in awe. Picture this: Deepika, standing confidently in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, and she’s not just taking in the sights, she’s turning heads with her impeccable style.

Deepika donned a striking black Louis Vuitton midi dress that oozes sophistication and a touch of Parisian allure. But she didn’t stop there; she added a dash of casual coolness by layering it with a stylish denim jacket. The result? A fashion masterpiece that effortlessly blends elegance with a hint of street-style edge.

Her long wavy hair cascades gracefully, adding a touch of carefree charm to the ensemble. And let’s not forget the accessories – stylish bracelets, black block heels, and a chic handbag from the same brand. It’s clear that every detail of her look has been carefully curated to perfection.

Take a look here:

Deepika Padukone keeps it chic in black midi dress & denim jacket [Photo] 858657

Louis Vuitton themselves couldn’t help but share the moment, exclaiming, “Louis Vuitton’s latest Women’s Fashion campaign sees its House Ambassadors Deepika Padukone along with Hoyeon, Léa Seydoux, and actress, Elaine Zhong explore the city in their own way, with the GO-14 bag in tow.” Deepika’s presence in this campaign is nothing short of captivating, as she strikes a pose against the Eiffel Tower, dressed in her elegant black dress and denim jacket combo.

But perhaps the star of the show is her black and white GO-14 handbag, a reflection of the intricate latticework of the tower itself. With Deepika Padukone, even casual fashion becomes a work of art, and she effortlessly embodies the spirit of Parisian chic against the backdrop of one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

