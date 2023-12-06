Deepika Padukone Poses Like Queen In Blue Velvet Dress, Ranveer Singh Showers Love

Deepika Padukone is the undisputed queen of Bollywood and never ceases to capture hearts with her fashion wherever she goes. From stunning shimmery gowns to jaw-dropping mini dresses to beautiful sarees, she can pull off every look effortlessly. And today, she flaunts her picturesque figure in a velvet dress. Let’s take a look.

Deepika Padukone’s Velvet Dress Look

Wow, wow, and how! Deepika once again spreads her charm with the latest appearance. The actress wore a one-shoulder dress from Louis Vuitton. The one-shoulder pattern accentuates her bold neckline while the fitting bodice, followed by a fishtail skirt, sweeps the floor, making her look like a queen. The outfit hugs her body so perfectly that it defines her hourglass figure. Deepika Padukone was nothing short of a walking piece of art in this stunning glam.

That’s not all! Deepika adorns her look with statement silver earrings and bangles from Cartier, giving her extra charm. The smokey eyes, makeup, and messy hairstyle complement her appearance. With dewy makeup and nude lips, Deepika balances glamour and class. She poses like a queen in the striking photos, and her beautiful smile caught our attention.

Deepika Padukone’s queen charm in the velvet dress left Ranveer Singh spellbound, and in the comments, he dropped several kissing emojis.

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments.