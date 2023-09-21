Movies | Celebrities

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, And Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Serve Power Couple Goals In Traditional Dresses

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sen-Virat Kohli, And Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra are the most loved couples in the town. Recently, they served power couple goals for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in traditional dresses.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Sep,2023 09:30:32
Among many couples in the town, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sen-Virat Kohli, And Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra are the most loved ones. People take inspiration from them. These couples recently served ‘power couple’ goals through their traditional dress for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh In Traditional Dresses

For Ambani Ganpati Celebrations 2023, the stunning duo Deepika and Ranveer made heads turn in their traditional dresses. The actor wore a green and red kurta pajama with a dupatta. At the same time, Deepika donned a red and pink salwar suit with netted dupatta. They look elegant together, posing for cameras.
Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli In Traditional Dresses

Wishing for Ganesh Chaturthi, Anushka, and Virat serves power couple goals as they celebrate the festival at home. Anushka looked like a regal queen in a red and gold silk saree, while Virat Kohli looked captivating in a white kurta pajama. The duo posed together, serving traditional fashion goals.

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra In Traditional Dresses

The beautiful couple Sid-Kiara also attended Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations wearing a dark green kurta with glitter embellished and pajama. In contrast, Kiara is in a lime green saree with an embellished border and a designer blouse. They posed for the camera, serving a couple goals.

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box.

