Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a bomber jacket:

Deepika Padukone was in Bhutan some time back and we even saw her photos with some fans from there. Finally, she has returned to Mumbai. However, the most striking thing about her was that she was spotted wearing a trench coat and bomber jacket along with turtle neck sweaters. Given the fact that Mumbai is having an average temperature of more than 35 degree celcius, such outfits were quite an interesting choice. Seeing her video, fans had quite many interesting things to say. However, the noteworthy was that one fan speculated that she could apparently be hiding her baby bump. A user named vicious_demon11 wrote,

“Guys she could be hiding a baby bump”. See the video below folks –

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the movie 'Project K' alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.