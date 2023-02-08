An actor’s life is full of controversy.

There are many things that some people find difficult to understand, ranging from what celebrities wear and say to the theme of their movies.

Bollywood performer Deepika Padukone has appeared in many movies. But aside from Deepika Padukone’s acting, her movies frequently made the news for all the wrong reasons. Here are some instances where Deepika Padukone’s films stirred up controversy even before they were released, ranging from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela to Chhapaak.

The Indian censor board later cleared the films of these allegations, which were primarily brought up by specific political and social organizations. The films were then released unaltered.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

It has been stated that a petition was filed against Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela beginning her project with renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. According to reports, six petitioners among the Prabhu Samaj Dharmik Ram Leela Committee filed the lawsuit, claiming that the film offended Hindus’ religious sensibilities since it featured sex, violence, and profanity. Just 48 hours before the film’s intended release, the title of Ram-Leela was reportedly altered by the producers to “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.”

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, reportedly sparked controversy when a descendant of Bajirao Peshwa I claimed that historical facts had been “altered” when the late king and his wives Kashibai and Mastani were depicted in the movie. According to reports, a thorough letter was addressed to the then-CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. After the film’s trailers and tracks, including Pinga, were released, the letter was composed. The letter allegedly stated that the filmmakers were “rewriting history” and demanded that the movie’s clothes be changed.

Padmaavat

Since the beginning of the filming, Padmaavat by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has surely generated a lot of buzzes. The film’s release date was changed, and the title was altered as a result of the controversy. Padmavati was the initial title of the movie. The makers of Padmavati and actor Deepika Padukone were accused of changing historical facts by Karni Sena. Many schools and institutions reportedly had to close due to the protests in Chittorgarh. Karni Sena also called for a total ban on the movie since it tarnished the reputation of the Rajput Queen.

Chhapaak

With the Meghna Gulzar-directed film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone was prepared to make her comeback in 2020 after a break of over two years. Standing softly behind Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in New Delhi was all Deepika Padukone needed to cause a stir. However, internet users did not appreciate her display of unity. A boycott of her movie Chhapaak and requests to “ban” her social media accounts were reportedly made by online users.

Pathaan

The latest movie “Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was the target of vandalism by members of the right-wing groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad. They tore up posters and other promotional materials for the movie. Hitendrasinh Rajput, a spokesman for the Gujarat VHP, even made threats against Gujarat theaters showing the movie in the media. Following a seer’s threat to “burn Shah Rukh Khan alive” at Ayodhya, this threat was made. Deepika’s orange bikini, according to some organizations, allegedly violated religious sensitivities, which sparked the protests.

Source : toi, republic world