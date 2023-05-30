ADVERTISEMENT
Deepika Padukone's no-makeup glow will melt you for life

Deepika Padukone keeps her no-makeup glow on check, drops a beautiful photoshoot picture on social media, where we can see her looking grand in black bodycon, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 May,2023 06:34:18
Deepika Padukone's no-makeup glow will melt you for life

When it comes to elegance and grace, Deepika Padukone always knows how to keep it classy, and her latest campaign for luxury brand Cartier is no exception. The global ambassador for the esteemed brand has been captivating audiences with her stunning presence and timeless beauty. Just recently, a series of pictures from Deepika’s shoot for Cartier emerged online, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe. And now, she has treated us to another set of pictures that are nothing short of breathtaking.

Deepika’s latest photoshoot

In this particular shot, Deepika is seen adorned in a jaw-dropping enormous ring by Cartier, accentuating her delicate fingers with a touch of opulence. With her ethereal charm and the magnificent ring stealing the spotlight, Deepika Padukone once again proves why she is the epitome of style and glamour. It’s no wonder that the world cannot help but adore her in this mesmerizing collaboration with Cartier.

What’s more, we are loving the fact that the actress adorned her look with no makeup on. Embracing her natural look for the brand is sending waves all across the social media.

Deepika Padukone's no-makeup glow will melt you for life

Reactions

One wrote, “Most beautiful soul 😍 love #deepikapadukone”

Another wrote, “Girl you’re just winning every single time.”

A third user wrote, “THATS QUEEN YOU ALL ! 🙌”

A fourth one added, “OH MY GOD NEVER SAW A MORE PERFECT PICTURE”

What are your views on the above stylefile by Deepika Padukone? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

