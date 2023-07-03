Deepika-Ranveer X Trisha-Ram Charan rope in for grand collab, fans can’t keep calm

The excitement has gone on a double dose amongst fans of Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh when news broke of their collaboration with South Indian stars Trisha and Ram Charan for an upcoming project. The anticipation escalated as Ranveer took to social media to offer a sneak peek of their joint venture, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the big reveal.

Ranveer Singh shares the glimpses on Instagram

In the shared video, a captivating plot unfolds, with Deepika’s character filing a missing complaint for her on-screen husband, played by Ranveer. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that there are intriguing secrets and high stakes involved. Ram Charan appears in a thrilling chase sequence, while Trisha is seen at a police station, all accompanied by an enthralling musical backdrop.

As of now Ranveer is busy with his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also features Alia as the female lead, alongside a starry ensemble cast. The movie is helmed by Karan Johar.

Reactions

One wrote, “Even without a single scene together, you guys have better chemistry than alia ranveer.”

Another wrote, “DONT TELL ME ITS AN AD ?????”

A third user wrote, “Sir mere husband kal raat se missing hai ( with all my lehengas)”

A fourth one added, “OMG Deepika, Ranveer & Ramcharan…pls cast then in movie”