ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Deepika-Ranveer X Trisha-Ram Charan rope in for grand collab, fans can’t keep calm

The anticipation escalated as Ranveer took to social media to offer a sneak peek of their joint venture, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the big reveal. Scroll below to check on the video and know what’s grand is waiting!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 21:00:21
Deepika-Ranveer X Trisha-Ram Charan rope in for grand collab, fans can’t keep calm

The excitement has gone on a double dose amongst fans of Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh when news broke of their collaboration with South Indian stars Trisha and Ram Charan for an upcoming project. The anticipation escalated as Ranveer took to social media to offer a sneak peek of their joint venture, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the big reveal.

Ranveer Singh shares the glimpses on Instagram

In the shared video, a captivating plot unfolds, with Deepika’s character filing a missing complaint for her on-screen husband, played by Ranveer. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that there are intriguing secrets and high stakes involved. Ram Charan appears in a thrilling chase sequence, while Trisha is seen at a police station, all accompanied by an enthralling musical backdrop.

As of now Ranveer is busy with his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also features Alia as the female lead, alongside a starry ensemble cast. The movie is helmed by Karan Johar.

Reactions

One wrote, “Even without a single scene together, you guys have better chemistry than alia ranveer.”

Another wrote, “DONT TELL ME ITS AN AD ?????”

A third user wrote, “Sir mere husband kal raat se missing hai ( with all my lehengas)”

A fourth one added, “OMG Deepika, Ranveer & Ramcharan…pls cast then in movie”

Deepika-Ranveer X Trisha-Ram Charan rope in for grand collab, fans can’t keep calm 823169

Deepika-Ranveer X Trisha-Ram Charan rope in for grand collab, fans can’t keep calm 823170

Deepika-Ranveer X Trisha-Ram Charan rope in for grand collab, fans can’t keep calm 823171

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Breaking News: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh In Don 3
Breaking News: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh In Don 3
Hansika Motwani thinks Ranveer Singh can ‘pull off’ any style, here’s why
Hansika Motwani thinks Ranveer Singh can ‘pull off’ any style, here’s why
‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ hit Song ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ almost didn’t make the cut, here’s why
‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ hit Song ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ almost didn’t make the cut, here’s why
Deepika Padukone makes statement in Sil-Sila India co-ord outfit
Deepika Padukone makes statement in Sil-Sila India co-ord outfit
Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun with perfection in new song from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, come check out
Tum Kya Mile: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stun with perfection in new song from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, come check out
Big News: Kamal Haasan joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’
Big News: Kamal Haasan joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’
Latest Stories
Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty to hit screens on August 4
Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty to hit screens on August 4
Monalisa Glows Like Sunshine In Yellow Co-ord Set
Monalisa Glows Like Sunshine In Yellow Co-ord Set
Ayesha Singh adds a glam flair in tie-dye midi dress, see pics
Ayesha Singh adds a glam flair in tie-dye midi dress, see pics
Boss Lady in action! Hina Khan stuns in striped unbuttoned shirt and baggy jeans at airport, watch
Boss Lady in action! Hina Khan stuns in striped unbuttoned shirt and baggy jeans at airport, watch
TejRan Love: Karan Kundrra keeps his ‘boyfriend duties’ on check, here’s how
TejRan Love: Karan Kundrra keeps his ‘boyfriend duties’ on check, here’s how
Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Yodha Gets A New Release Date, Check Out
Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Yodha Gets A New Release Date, Check Out
Read Latest News