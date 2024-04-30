Delicious Food, Portraits & Nature Beauty: A Sneak Peek into Mrunal Thakur’s Sunday-Funday Moments, Mouni Roy Calls Her, “Dollu”

Mrunal Thakur, the stunning, hardworking, and versatile artist in the industry, has had a wonderful experience in films, and she now expresses herself on stage. She enjoys traveling to many destinations. This time, the diva uploaded a photo series as she enjoyed her Sunday-funday moments. Look at the actress’ stunning appearance in Mumbai.

Mrunal Thakur’s Sunday Moments Appearance-

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is enjoying the success of her new film ‘Family Star,’ took a break from work to tour the city. Mrunal dressed for her outing in a white crop top and grey pants, exuding summer elegance. Mrunal spent her Sunday enjoying a high-calorie brunch. She posted a picture of her plate, which was adorned with a mound of French toast and a croissant with a iced latte and a black coffee.

She also visited the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount in Bandra. She posed in front of it and took a photograph with sepia tones in the background. In her next visit, the diva poses candidly and takes a low angle photo. Mrunal took some funny photos with her companion. In the second to last image, she captured a portrait of a cat lying on a bed. Finally, she posted a high-angle photo of a delicious meal.

She captioned her post, “Sunday calories don’t count, RIGHT? 🥹🪽❣️.”

By seeing this Mrunal Thakur’s picture series Mouni Roy comments on her post, Who is the prettiest dollu???😍❤️.”

What do you think about Mrunal Thakur's Sunday appearance?