Desi Vs Videsi: Disha Patani’s Mirror Lehenga Or Alaya F’s Bodycon Dress- Whose Attire Is Worth Stealing?

In the world of fashion, Disha Patani and Alaya F are two renowned divas known to effortlessly pull off trendy and risky styles. Whether gracing their look in a sizzling saree or impressing with their charm in a floral printed dress, both the Bollywood beauties never fail to captivate attention. In their recent photos, Disha shows her desi side in a lehenga while Alaya flaunts her videshi style in a bodycon dress. Let’s find out whose attire is steal-worthy.

Disha Patani’s Stunning Mirror Work Lehenga Look

Kalki2898AD actress Disha wore a mirror-work blue lehenga. The outfit includes a strapless corset blouse with intricate white threadwork, motifs, stones, and mirror details. She pairs her look with a matching lehenga skirt, combining modern trends with timeless desi elegance. With the small masterpiece choker necklace, the actress elevates her overall appearance. Her open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and pink lips complement her appearance, making her look oh-so-breathtaking.

Alaya F’s Black Bodycon Look

The gorgeous Alaya is enjoying her time on her foreign vacation. In the new photos, the actress flaunts her picturesque figure in a plain black bodycon dress, rocking her videshi vibes. The low neckline and long sleeves add an extra dose of sophistication. With black boots, the actress rocks her vacation vibe. Alaya’s simple makeup and hairstyle complement her appearance, making her look beautiful.

When comparing Disha and Alaya’s outfits, we can’t pick anyone as both look steal-worthy for different occasions. Disha’s lehenga is perfect for a wedding, while Alaya’s bodycon dress is perfect for casual days.