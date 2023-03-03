Shriya Saran and Sargun Mehta are two of the gorgeous beauties from the television industry. Known for their amazing work on the screen, the beauties have not only became popular for their honed articulations but they have garnered love on social media. Followed by their rampant sensuous fashion look books.

As of now, here we have shared their latest Instagram posts, where Shriya can be seen all up with sass in mini, while Sargun startled us with her desi look-

Shriya Saran can be seen all stunning and sassy in her mini embellished corseted red dress. The outfit featured intricate white embellished work all over with a flare. The corseted armour looked stunning as it embraced Shriya’s beautiful curves. The actress completed the look with her long wavy blonde hair, smokey dewy eyes and nude lips. Looking all stunning and divine in the pictures, the actress exuded nothing but glam.

Here take a look-

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta got it all spiced up in a gorgeous green georgette saree. She teamed it with embellished backless golden blouse. The actress completed the saree look with beautiful wavy curls. She rounded it off with filled-in eyebrows, dewy winged eyes and nude pink lips. The actress rounded the look off with a pair of gorgeous chandbalis.

Sharing the pictures, Sargun Mehta wrote, “Nigah marda ayi ve mera _ _ _ _ gawacha❤️ Fill karo zara toh blanks 👻 #17thmarch In THEATRES NEAR YOU”

Which one of the above is your favourite?