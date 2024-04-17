Power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ starring Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta clocked 35+ crores worldwide! The film is running strong even in the sixth week

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are a prominent duo in the Indian Entertainment Industry. They recently produced ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ under their successful production house’ Dremiyata Entertainment’. The film has created a sensation across the nation, with the song ‘Ve Haaniya’ topping the charts and the film doing wonders at the box office. Together, they stand as a formidable force in today’s time.

The film starring Sargun Mehta, and Gippy Grewal is running into its sixth week and is still holding excellently at the box office. Sharing an update on the same, actor, and producer Ravi Dubey took to social media and posted a picture with the caption which says,

“शुक्राना Shows housefull in 6th week

🙏🏼”

The worldwide collection of the film has crossed 35 crores and it seems like it will continue to perform well at the box office. It is undeniable that Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the power couple, have achieved success in every platform and have dominated the music and entertainment industry.

Moreover, recently, Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta released their Punjabi production ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ with Gippy Grewal and Sargun in the lead. The couple often becomes the talk of the town.