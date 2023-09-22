Movies | Celebrities

Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia

The e-town Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia have taken the lehenga choli by storm, and it's easy to see why. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Sep,2023 02:05:47
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854121

Ah, the joy of donning a lehenga choli! It’s like stepping into a world where fashion meets fun, where swirling and twirling are not just allowed but heartily encouraged. And these beauties from the e-town Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia have taken the lehenga choli by storm, and it’s easy to see why. With its vibrant colours, intricate embroidery, and the sheer exuberance of the flared skirt, lehenga cholis are the ultimate fashion playground.

Bollywood celebs and fashionistas alike are embracing this trend with open arms, making every occasion a chance to spin around in style. So, if you want to be part of the “twirl brigade” and add a dash of fun to your wardrobe, it’s time to dive headfirst into the mesmerizing world of lehenga choli fashion!

Anupama Parameswaran: A vision in enchanting black embellishments

When it comes to making a striking entrance in the world of haute couture, Anupama Parameswaran has an innate knack for it. Recently, she graced the scene wearing a bewitching black lehenga choli adorned with intricate embellishments that cast a spell on onlookers. Her long wavy tresses, allowed to cascade freely, added a natural allure to her ensemble. Opting for understated makeup, she let her innate radiance shine through. What caught everyone’s attention were the chic black bangles adorning her wrists, a touch of style that elevated her elegant appearance in this resplendent lehenga choli.

Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854079

Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854080

Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854081

Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854082

Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854083

Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854084

Rashmika Mandanna: The embodiment of beauty and poise in radiant red

Rashmika Mandanna effortlessly embodies beauty and poise in her resplendent red lehenga choli. Her long wavy locks, artfully arranged, lend an air of grace and charm to her look. Her makeup, a work of art, featured impeccably sleek eyebrows, a delicate bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes, and soft nude pink lips that accentuated her natural allure. Rashmika adorned her wrists with exquisite beaded golden bangles, exemplifying understated elegance that perfectly complemented her striking red lehenga choli. In this ensemble, she exemplifies the timeless grace that can elevate any outfit to a new level of sophistication.

Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854085

Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854086

Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854087

Tamannaah Bhatia: Embracing regal opulence in intricately detailed beige

Tamannaah Bhatia exudes regal opulence in her intricately detailed beige lehenga choli. She pairs this majestic ensemble with a sleek mid-parted hairbun, giving her an air of timeless sophistication. Tamannaah completes her stylish look with meticulously crafted accessories that perfectly match the intricate details of her lehenga choli. The golden bangles adorning her wrists serve as the crowning glory to her regal appearance. In beige, she demonstrates that true elegance transcends trends and stands the test of time.

Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854088

In the realm of fashion, these divas are shining examples of how to embrace sophistication and style with unparalleled grace. Anupama Parameswaran’s captivating black embellishments, Rashmika Mandanna’s radiant red charm, and Tamannaah Bhatia’s opulent beige regality all underscore the art of selecting attire that leaves an indelible impression. Their unique styles and meticulous attention to detail inspire us to embark on our own sartorial adventures while remaining authentically ourselves.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

The easy hairstyle guide for your gowns by Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi 853763
The easy hairstyle guide for your gowns by Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi
3 must-have silk saree blouse designs: Take cues from Tamanna Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anupama Parameswaran 853675
3 must-have silk saree blouse designs: Take cues from Tamanna Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anupama Parameswaran
Glowing like gold! Rashmika Mandanna is dream in beige saree and deep plunge blouse design 853640
Glowing like gold! Rashmika Mandanna is dream in beige saree and deep plunge blouse design
Your perfect go-to hairstyles for party gowns are here! Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Tamannaah Bhatia 853218
Your perfect go-to hairstyles for party gowns are here! Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Tamannaah Bhatia
Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet’s casual staples are all about fancy kurta pajama 852571
Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet’s casual staples are all about fancy kurta pajama
“Cross my heart…and hope to die,” Anupama Parameswaran drops cryptic post 852510
“Cross my heart…and hope to die,” Anupama Parameswaran drops cryptic post

Latest Stories

Rule in your bold sarees with simple blouse designs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma 854105
Rule in your bold sarees with simple blouse designs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma
Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu keep their glam on edge in one piece dresses [Photos] 854141
Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu keep their glam on edge in one piece dresses [Photos]
[In Photos] Selena Gomez and Jacqueliene get candid in Tuscany, latter calls it her ‘best days’ 854034
[In Photos] Selena Gomez and Jacqueliene get candid in Tuscany, latter calls it her ‘best days’
Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Hearts Flutter In White Kurta, Lehenga Skirt, And Dupatta With Choker Necklace Set 854109
Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Hearts Flutter In White Kurta, Lehenga Skirt, And Dupatta With Choker Necklace Set
Beauties in Anarkalis! Style your ethnic suits like Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde [Photos] 854119
Beauties in Anarkalis! Style your ethnic suits like Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde [Photos]
Nikki Tamboli Welcomes Bappa In Beige Chiffon Saree And Deep Neck Blouse Design With Diamond Bracelet 853989
Nikki Tamboli Welcomes Bappa In Beige Chiffon Saree And Deep Neck Blouse Design With Diamond Bracelet
Read Latest News