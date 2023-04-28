ADVERTISEMENT
Did you grow taller...: Anushka Shetty gives sassy response to funny question, see video

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Apr,2023
Anushka Shetty is one of the most talented and admired actresses and performing artistes in the South regional entertainment industry. The actress has been doing terrific work in the South regional entertainment industry for the longest time and well, that’s why, we are entirely in awe of everything that she has to bring to the table. In all these years, Anushka Shetty has been working hard consistently in the Indian entertainment industry and no wonder, her growth has been significant and visible as well for all the fans and admirers. She might not be very active on social media. However, that doesn’t mean that she’s not good at what she does best.

Check out how Anushka Shetty is winning hearts with this cute video:

As an individual, Anushka Shetty has always been very sassy and savage. She is a ‘no nonsense’ person who truly doesn’t engage in anything that’s not productive. Well, that’s exactly what we realized once again when during a chat, she was asked a weird question of apparently growing taller during her lockdown days. Wondering what she had to say to the concerned individual at that time? See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how do you like this hilarious and fun moment from Anushka Shetty’s end? Hilarious and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

