Disha Patani curls Victorian glam in white corset deep neck gown with red lips [Photos]

Disha Patani's Victorian glam look served as a poignant reminder that timeless elegance is an enduring classic. Scroll below as we decode her style

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Sep,2023 16:00:22
Get ready to be bedazzled because Disha Patani has just graced the fashion scene like a vision from the Victorian era! This Bollywood sensation exuded all the glamour in a white corset gown with a deep neckline that could make even the most opulent ballroom green with envy. The plunging neckline gracefully accentuated her svelte figure, leaving us all mesmerized by her captivating allure. It’s safe to say that she knows how to make a grand and unforgettable entrance.

But hold onto your hats because there’s more! Disha’s choice to pair the gown with matching gloves was nothing short of brilliant. It added an additional layer of refinement to her already sultry appearance, transforming her into a modern-day Victorian princess. It felt like she had stepped out of a time machine, and we were all transported to an era of elegance and grandeur.

Now, let’s delve into the world of makeup. Disha Patani’s makeup skills were impeccable. She adorned her eyes with a subtle eyeshadow that beautifully enhanced their allure, applied a radiant highlighter that bestowed her skin with a luminous glow, and groomed her eyebrows to frame her face to sheer perfection. But the showstopper? The bold red lipstick she confidently wore, which infused her overall look with an irresistible charm, making her the epitome of timeless beauty.

In the photos, Disha didn’t just pose; she struck bewitching poses that radiated sensuality. It was as though she was narrating a captivating story with every snap of the camera, and we were all spellbound by her every move.

Check out photos:

But what about accessories, you ask? Well, Disha opted for a minimalistic approach, and it was the perfect decision. She allowed her glamorous outfit from the renowned label Alex Perry to take centre stage, enabling every intricate detail of the gown to shine. And let’s not forget her trademark loose wavy locks that elegantly flowed down her shoulders, injecting a dash of modernity into her Victorian-inspired look. Transparent high heels completed the ensemble, giving her that added edge and ensuring she walked with unshakable confidence and grace.

In a world of fashion that’s in a perpetual state of evolution, Disha Patani’s Victorian glam look served as a poignant reminder that timeless elegance is an enduring classic. She effortlessly fused the past and the present, leaving us all in complete awe of her fashion prowess. Bravo, Disha! Bravo!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

