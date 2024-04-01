Movies | Celebrities

Check out Disha Patani, who shared a picture series of herself as she appeared in a floral bra. Have a look below.

Disha Patani is a prominent Bollywood actress recognized for her daring fashion choices that raise heads wherever she goes. Her adventurous and beautiful choices have established new trends. She’s become a well-known actor in town because of her great on-screen performances. The Bollywood beauty frequently wears sophisticated yet dramatic outfits that enchant fans and designers.

The actress is known for her fit physique and confident demeanor, which she effortlessly carries in her bikini looks. In the world of fashion, she has emerged as a fashion icon. Her outfit choices often feature vibrant colors, playful patterns, and chic designs that accentuate her figure. Today, we’ll look at the diva who looked stunning in floral printed bra ensembles.

Disha Patani’s Hot Floral Bra Look-

Disha Patani headed to Instagram and posted a series of photos while wearing a floral bra. The outfit features a brown, white, green mustard, yellow, and orange floral printed strappy, plunging knot-tied bra. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted, messy, wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with shimmery highlighted cheeks and soft pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and diamond embellished bracelets. The sunkissed photos showed her striking different postures for the camera, one of which saw the actress hugging her beloved dog.

She captioned her post, “Missing the 🏝️.”

