ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Disha Patani exudes radiance in black embellished corseted long gown

Disha Patani exudes with radiance in her black embellished corseted long gown, the actress shared pictures on her social media handle leaving fans all wowed with her fashion decks

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jun,2023 05:50:39
Disha Patani exudes radiance in black embellished corseted long gown

Oh, la la! Disha Patani has once again left everyone spellbound with her enchanting fashion choices. With her latest appearance in an off-shoulder corseted, high-thigh slit long gown, she oozed elegance and glamour like a true diva.

Disha Patani’s fashion and style

It’s no wonder that the red carpet turned into a runway as all eyes gravitated towards her mesmerizing beauty. Her long wavy hair cascaded down her shoulders, dancing in perfect harmony with her graceful moves. And let’s not forget about her makeup game, which was on point, accentuating her natural radiance. To add that extra sparkle, she adorned herself with sheer diamond accessories, transforming into a walking embodiment of luxury.

Completing the ensemble with high heels, she effortlessly elevated her style to new heights. Disha Patani’s fashion sense is like a magical potion, casting a spell on everyone who lays eyes upon her. With her impeccable taste and charm, she continues to reign as the epitome of glamour in the hearts of her fans.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Congratulations!! @shivnarayanjewellerspvtltd It’s such a proud moment to become the only Indian jeweller with 8 Guinness World Records!”

Here take a look-

Disha Patani exudes radiance in black embellished corseted long gown 812575

Disha Patani’s work front

Disha Patani is on fire when it comes to her work front! The talented actress has been making waves in the film industry with her incredible performances and irresistible charm. Beginning with MS Dhoni to Baaghi 2 and more, the actress’s shining career truly knows no boundaries.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet Disha Patani’s special friend, pics inside
Meet Disha Patani’s special friend, pics inside
Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani's sensuality game backless outfits (pics and footage inside)
Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani's sensuality game backless outfits (pics and footage inside)
Disha Patani's dark and sensuous avatar gets a special compliment from Mouni Roy
Disha Patani's dark and sensuous avatar gets a special compliment from Mouni Roy
Disha Patani takes over internet by storm, looks stunning in deep-neck crochet outfit
Disha Patani takes over internet by storm, looks stunning in deep-neck crochet outfit
Watch: Disha Patani's bold and beautiful dance will make you sweat
Watch: Disha Patani's bold and beautiful dance will make you sweat
Mouni Roy is too glam to give a damn, Disha Patani appreciates
Mouni Roy is too glam to give a damn, Disha Patani appreciates
Latest Stories
A sneak peek of Sara Ali Khan’s current mood
A sneak peek of Sara Ali Khan’s current mood
Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic
Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic
Pranali Rathod Welcomes New Member In The Family; Find Who?
Pranali Rathod Welcomes New Member In The Family; Find Who?
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shines in yellow swimsuit, says ‘Babymooning hard’
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shines in yellow swimsuit, says ‘Babymooning hard’
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s weekend cheat meal diaries
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s weekend cheat meal diaries
Gucci Chime: Alia Bhatt talks about gender-equal future, says, ‘it gives me hope that…’
Gucci Chime: Alia Bhatt talks about gender-equal future, says, ‘it gives me hope that…’
Read Latest News