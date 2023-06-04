Disha Patani exudes radiance in black embellished corseted long gown

Oh, la la! Disha Patani has once again left everyone spellbound with her enchanting fashion choices. With her latest appearance in an off-shoulder corseted, high-thigh slit long gown, she oozed elegance and glamour like a true diva.

Disha Patani’s fashion and style

It’s no wonder that the red carpet turned into a runway as all eyes gravitated towards her mesmerizing beauty. Her long wavy hair cascaded down her shoulders, dancing in perfect harmony with her graceful moves. And let’s not forget about her makeup game, which was on point, accentuating her natural radiance. To add that extra sparkle, she adorned herself with sheer diamond accessories, transforming into a walking embodiment of luxury.

Completing the ensemble with high heels, she effortlessly elevated her style to new heights. Disha Patani’s fashion sense is like a magical potion, casting a spell on everyone who lays eyes upon her. With her impeccable taste and charm, she continues to reign as the epitome of glamour in the hearts of her fans.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Congratulations!! @shivnarayanjewellerspvtltd It’s such a proud moment to become the only Indian jeweller with 8 Guinness World Records!”

Here take a look-

Disha Patani’s work front

Disha Patani is on fire when it comes to her work front! The talented actress has been making waves in the film industry with her incredible performances and irresistible charm. Beginning with MS Dhoni to Baaghi 2 and more, the actress’s shining career truly knows no boundaries.