ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Disha Patani is all ‘ready’ for her ‘date’, shares insights

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of a dog, that has a hilarious braid wig on the head. Sharing the picture, Disha Patani wrote that it’s how she gets ready for her date. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 06:34:10
Disha Patani is all ‘ready’ for her ‘date’, shares insights

In a lighthearted and endearing Instagram post, Disha Patani, the popular actress, shared a delightful picture of an adorable dog donning a hilarious braid wig on its head. Accompanying the picture, Disha humorously commented that this is how she gets ready for her date, bringing a smile to her followers’ faces. The post showcases Disha’s playful and witty personality, earning her admiration from fans worldwide.

Well, this one is definitely is leaving us in splits.

Disha wrote, “When I am ready for my date”

Here take a look-

Disha Patani is all ‘ready’ for her ‘date’, shares insights 819625

While Disha Patani has been previously linked to fellow actor Tiger Shroff, with persistent rumors suggesting a romantic relationship between them, neither of them has officially confirmed their status. However, recent speculations have emerged, suggesting that the alleged couple may have called it quits. As fans eagerly await updates on their relationship, Disha continues to captivate audiences with her infectious charm and engaging social media presence.

Disha Patani’s work front

The actress definitely has come a long way ever since her debut as an actor. She has quite a few projects lined up in the row. However, not just a brilliant actor, the actor has also been an inspiration for many for her fitness regime. She often shares videos and posts on her Instagram handle, showcasing her Martial Arts move and more.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’
Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’
Watch: Disha Patani’s high-flying strong kick will inspire you
Watch: Disha Patani’s high-flying strong kick will inspire you
Rakul Preet Singh has a special birthday wish for Disha Patani, come check out
Rakul Preet Singh has a special birthday wish for Disha Patani, come check out
Disha Patani’s heart is filled with gratitude, here’s why
Disha Patani’s heart is filled with gratitude, here’s why
Mouni Roy’s heart-warming birthday wish for her ‘beautiful ninja warrior’ Disha Patani
Mouni Roy’s heart-warming birthday wish for her ‘beautiful ninja warrior’ Disha Patani
Inside Disha Patani’s morning workout scenes
Inside Disha Patani’s morning workout scenes
Latest Stories
Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s London vacation
Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s London vacation
Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha hoarding makes buzz in the city, check out
Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha hoarding makes buzz in the city, check out
When Arijit Singh left Pritam all impressed with his mad vocals for ‘Chahat kasam nahi hai’, watch video
When Arijit Singh left Pritam all impressed with his mad vocals for ‘Chahat kasam nahi hai’, watch video
Neha Kakkar Is All Smiles With Sister And Hubby, See Pic
Neha Kakkar Is All Smiles With Sister And Hubby, See Pic
Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff In Pink, Check Out
Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff In Pink, Check Out
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra drops BTS candid moment with Alia Bhatt from sets
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra drops BTS candid moment with Alia Bhatt from sets
Read Latest News