Disha Patani is all smiles as she celebrates Mother’s Day with her mum, see pic

Disha Patani, who is known for her fitness quotient took to her Instagram handle to share picture with her dear mother, celebrating the day of mums. The pictures are shining with love, check below-

Disha Patani continues to leave an indelible imprint on the Indian film industry. Her pursuit of excellence, unwavering dedication, and artistic finesse have solidified her position as a revered and beloved actress.

But not just in the industry but also on social media, given her amazing posts everyday. Owing to that, today, the actress and fitness queen of Bollywood shared a beautiful mother’s day special post on her social media handle, wishing her mother on the special day.

Disha Patani celebrates Mother’s Day

In the picture we can see Disha Patani all in smiles as she poses candid with her mother. The actress sharing the candid moment on her Instagram stories, wished her mom on the special day.

Work Front

Disha made her debut in the film industry with the Hindi film “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” in 2016, where she portrayed the character of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love interest. Her portrayal not only showcased her innate acting abilities but also earned her recognition and admiration. The film emerged as a resounding success, catapulting Disha into the spotlight and cementing her status as a rising star.

Following her noteworthy debut, Disha went on to grace the silver screen with her mesmerizing performances in a range of films across different genres. Projects such as “Baaghi 2,” “Malang,” and “Bharat” showcased her versatility as an actress, as she effortlessly portrayed diverse characters and left an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers. Her ability to embody both grace and strength, whether in action-packed sequences or emotionally nuanced roles, has solidified her reputation as a versatile talent in the industry.