Disha Patani Sets Hearts Racing In Satin White Saree, See Sensuous Photos

The charm of a six-yard saree never goes wrong. Time and again, vintage attire gets redefined with a trendy twist, setting a new benchmark. Recently, Disha Patani dressed up in a white saree in a most alluring way that has left us spellbound.

For the promotion of her upcoming film Yodha, Disha graced her look with a stylish streak, wearing a beautiful white satin saree. Teamed with a netted bralette blouse, this divine look creates oh-so-breathtaking visuals. The plunging neckline gives her a jaw-dropping appearance. The intricate and beautiful beadwork is the highlight of her look, and we take note for the future.

Disha loves to keep her look simple yet attractive enough to impress the fashion police. The Yodha actress styled her look in small pearl earrings, creating a dreamy look. The actress left her hair open in soft curls, giving her a sense of sensuality. Disha adds a glamorous touch with the shiny cheeks and nude pink lip color.

Disha unveils her sensual side in the white outfit, setting hearts race. The way she posed for the camera, the actress ruled over hearts effortlessly. With the striking moves, she flaunted her curvy figure. In the moody light, the actress makes us fall for her even more.

Did you like Disha Patani’s sensuousness in her white saree? Please drop your views in the comments box below.