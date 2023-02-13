Disha Patani’s sense of style is impeccable whether she is carrying a contemporary or ethnic outfit. Disha, a prevalent user of social media, recently shared a photo series from a current photo shoot wherein she can be seen spotlighting her glamorous demeanour while donning an empire waisted silhouette mini dress. The outfit looked outright stylish on Disha Patani, like always, and we are here today to decode her tiny dress ensemble.

The pictures didn’t take long to go viral on the internet. Disha undoubtedly spiked the oomph quotient high in the pictures. We can see her wearing the stylish black bodice that shows a stunning cutout underneath the bust and also beautiful lace ruffles around the chest. The actress flaunted her gorgeous curves as she shared photographs on her Instagram, leaving fans amused.

The actress completed the look with long wavy hairdo, beautiful gorgeous eyes, that she kept dewy. She completed the look with nude pink glossy lips. The actress sharing the pictures on her gram dropped black heart emoji along.

Have a look-

However, while most of her fans adored the pictures and her bold looks in the pictures, for some the fashion stature didn’t go well. But that didn’t stop Disha to slay either!

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns. The movie also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. However, the film didn’t do well at the box office. Disha is also known for her fitness quotient as is an idol to many concerning her fitness regimes.