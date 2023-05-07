ADVERTISEMENT
Disha Patani tosses her glam in cheeky blue co-ords

With a penchant for all things blue, Disha Patani continues to make sartorial choices that leave a lasting impression, here we share her latest look in shimmery cheeky co-ords.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 May,2023 08:50:11
Disha Patani is renowned for her effortless and uncomplicated fashion sense. Her latest style statement showcases her fondness for the color blue, which has consistently captivated audiences nationwide. With a penchant for all things blue, she continues to make sartorial choices that leave a lasting impression.

Adding to her repertoire of blue ensembles, Disha’s latest fashion pick includes a set of shimmering co-ords in the same captivating hue. This classy and glamorous look is undoubtedly unmissable, leaving a lasting impact on fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

Disha Patani in the shimmery co-ords

Dressed to impress, she opted for a mesmerizing sea green co-ord set from the renowned London-based brand, Poster Girl. The ensemble exuded a captivating allure with its glittery fabric and impeccable design.

The attention-grabbing ensemble featured a plunging cowl-neckline top, tastefully held together by thick belt straps that extended to form an enticing criss-cross pattern on the back. This unique detail added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble. Accompanying the top was a matching thigh-slit skirt, which perfectly complemented the overall look.

To elevate the glam factor even further, she paired the ensemble with sleek silver heels, accentuating the ensemble’s bling quotient. The silver footwear seamlessly tied together the entire outfit, enhancing the overall visual impact.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

