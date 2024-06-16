Disha Patani Turns ‘Black Beauty’ In Backless Dress, Mouni Roy Calls Her ‘Ethereal’

The stunning Disha Patani is known for drawing attention with her outfit choices. Her outstanding outfit selection includes everything from gorgeous bodycon dresses to jaw-dropping floor-sweeping gowns. She always captures each avatar with grace and charm. In a western dress, the actress shows off her fashion sense again on Instagram. Check out the outfit below.

Disha Patani’s Backless Dress Photos-

The actress shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a stunning western look. The dress has a black halter neckline, keyhole, side cut-out, and backless style, perfectly showcasing her oomph factor. The brilliant monochrome hue enhances Disha’s complexion, making her appear fresh and attractive. The mini dress, which is perfectly fitted and highlights her toned legs, highlights Disha’s toned form.

Disha’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Disha paired her ensemble with a silver wristwatch. This quirky accessory brings a vibrant and youthful vibe to her look, making it stand out. Her hair is fashioned in loose, effortless curls that nicely frame her face, contributing to her overall casual yet glamorous appeal. Disha kept her makeup natural and went for a fresh and dewy look. With a bit of blush, neutral eyeshadow, and a peach lip, her makeup complements her inherent beauty without overpowering her attire. The actress shows off her striking beauty in candid poses in the photographs.

As soon as Disha Patani posted pictures of herself on Instagram, her BFF Mouni Roy went to her Instagram and commented, “Ethereal,” praising her gorgeous black outfit.

