Movies | Celebrities

Disha Patani turns up her allure quotient in this cutout barbiecore ensemble, see pics

Disha Patani, the epitome of style and sensuality, has set the internet ablaze with her stunning pictures. The actress dazzled in a pink gown that epitomized glamour and elegance.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jul,2023 07:05:16
Disha Patani, the epitome of style and sensuality, has set the internet ablaze with her stunning pictures. The actress dazzled in a pink gown that epitomized glamour and elegance. The gown featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, adding a touch of allure to her look, while delicate narrow straps adorned her shoulders.

Decoding Disha Patani’s style file in pink

The ensemble took the allure quotient a notch higher with a daring cutout detail that highlighted Disha’s toned midriff, adding a bold and modern twist to the ensemble. The draped skirt featured a thigh-high slit, offering a tantalizing glimpse of her toned legs, while the floor-sweeping train gracefully trailed behind her, creating a captivating and ethereal effect as she moved.

Disha’s fashion-forward sense was further enhanced by her choice of styling. Her centre-parted wavy tresses cascaded down her shoulders, adding a touch of effortless elegance. The minimalistic approach to jewellery allowed the gown to take center stage, with Disha opting for delicate and understated pieces that perfectly complemented her ensemble. Her soft glam makeup highlighted her natural beauty, with a subtle emphasis on radiant skin, soft rosy hues, and a hint of shimmery accents.

Here take a look-

Disha Patani turns up her allure quotient in this cutout barbiecore ensemble, see pics 823246

What are your thoughts on the above ensemble style by the fitness queen of Bollywood? Are you crushing already? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

