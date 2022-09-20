In 1992, Disha Patani was born in India. She is an Indian movie star. In the 2015 Telugu film Loafer, directed by Puri Jagannath, she had her first major part. Disha made her debut in Bollywood with the 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Additionally, she was honored with the Star Debut of the Year Female IFFA Award, Best Female Debut Screen Award, and Best Acting Debut Stardust Award for the film. Alongside Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani also appeared in a music video that has amassed 32 million views on YouTube. She participated in the 2017 film Kung Fu Yoga, directed by Jackie Chan. In April 2018, Disha worked on the Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan-produced film Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani has also modeled and appeared in advertisements.

One of the sexiest actresses in the industry right now is Disha Patani. Disha is quite active on social media and frequently posts pictures of herself looking HOT, and here are some of her stunning images wearing sultry black clothing. Disha Patani is pictured here sporting a black faux leather bodycon dress. Her flawless form was highlighted by the outfit’s halter neck, side-drape, sweetheart neckline, shirred sides, and asymmetrical hem. Disha is dressed in a navel-baring black skirt and a black crop top with a scoop collar. The rising temperatures are caused by her! One of the best combinations is this chic and sassy black corset top with ripped jeans! The Queen looks incredibly stunning in an all-day ensemble.

Selfies in the mirror are always beneficial! Disha can be seen showing off her flawless form in a set of black workout clothes, and it is really stunning. As Disha posed in a full black gown with a corset bodice and a strapless neckline, everyone gasped.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com