A wonderful and super exciting update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

The highly anticipated medical campus comedy-drama, Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in the main lead is here for your dose of fun and laughter only in theatres this 14th October.

The wait around the film has created a lot of curiosity since the day the first look was announced. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G features Ayushmann Khurrana in a role of a medical student. Known for his portrayal of unique roles and bringing us riveting stories through the course of his career, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again in his true fashion, taken on another topic with his signature brand of impactful comedy that promises to spark conversations.

Stepping into the shoes of a male gynaecologist, the actor has shared the first poster that gives us a sneak-peek into the chaotic world of his medical journey to becoming a Gynaecologist. Considering that 2022 has seen very few comedy films, this one promises to be a treat for comedy lovers!

Doctor G cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Siddiqui and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Srivastav and Sheeba Chadha who plays Ayushmann’s mother in prominent roles. Taking to social media, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster of Doctor G and wrote

“ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly 🥲

Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya DoctorG 🧑🏻‍⚕️

Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022.

🗓️🩺

#DoctorGInCinemas”

