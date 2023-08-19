ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Dreamy! Kajal Raghwani wakes up to panoramic sky view

Kajal Raghwani is a heartthrob of Bhojpuri industry. The diva shares a glimpse of her early morning vibe in her latest Instagram dump. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Aug,2023 23:00:01
Dreamy! Kajal Raghwani wakes up to panoramic sky view 844207

Kajal Raghwani, the stunning beauty and talented actress in Bhojpuri cinema, has always amazed her fans through her acting prowess and fashion. In real life, the actress is very much like us. She loves the simple and comfortable things in her life. Today, the diva shared a glimpse of her early morning vibe.

Kajal Raghwani Early Morning Vibe

Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared a glimpse of her beautiful morning. She wakes up with the breathtaking panoramic sky view. She posed with the sun as if she were holding the sun in her hand. Her smile and beautiful surrounding suggest her morning feel. In the caption, the diva wrote, “Morning love, Be happy always.”

Dreamy! Kajal Raghwani wakes up to panoramic sky view 844206

In the picture, the diva can be seen posing with the sun. She wore a blue printed traditional six-yard drape. With her simple accessorizing and style, she exudes typical North girl looks.

When morning starts with such a beautiful view, undoubtedly, the rest of the day is going to be refreshed and amazing. Good morning makes the day better no matter what comes up. Her dreamy vibes in the morning is love. Nature is a healer; it helps to let go of stress and be yourself in this chaotic world. The presence of nature and greenery is proof of peace.

Did you enjoy Kajal Raghwani’s morning view? Share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kajal Raghwani's Fun Banter On Set; See Pics 838998
Kajal Raghwani’s Fun Banter On Set; See Pics
Watch: Kajal Raghwani Goes Divine In Purple Traditional Drape 832846
Watch: Kajal Raghwani Goes Divine In Purple Traditional Drape
Kajal Raghwani Goes Classy In Trench Coat; See Pic 811056
Kajal Raghwani Goes Classy In Trench Coat; See Pic
Kajal Raghwani shines bright in orange tank top and black skirt, see pics 780380
Kajal Raghwani shines bright in orange tank top and black skirt, see pics
Watch: Bhojpuri Actress Kajal Raghwani's Latest Reel Video On 'Pata Loge,' See the Video! 767627
Watch: Bhojpuri Actress Kajal Raghwani’s Latest Reel Video On ‘Pata Loge,’ See the Video!
Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani’s ‘tujhe mirchi lagi toh main kya karu’ moment is epic 731840
Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani’s ‘tujhe mirchi lagi toh main kya karu’ moment is epic
Latest Stories
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Chic As They Groove On 'God's Fav,' Manisha Rani In Love 844099
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Chic As They Groove On ‘God’s Fav,’ Manisha Rani In Love
Watch: Amruta Khanvilkar Following 'Kaavaalaa' Trend Has Fashion Twirl 844203
Watch: Amruta Khanvilkar Following ‘Kaavaalaa’ Trend Has Fashion Twirl
Sumbul Touqeer's Beautiful Smile In White Top Is Making Hearts Flutter 844273
Sumbul Touqeer’s Beautiful Smile In White Top Is Making Hearts Flutter
2 Years of Bell Bottom: When Jackky Bhagnani successful paved the way for producers to shoot safely amidst COVID-19! 844296
2 Years of Bell Bottom: When Jackky Bhagnani successful paved the way for producers to shoot safely amidst COVID-19!
All Pooja's of the Industry to come under one roof. What's brewing? 844285
All Pooja’s of the Industry to come under one roof. What’s brewing?
Advance bookings opening for JAWAN 844283
Advance bookings opening for JAWAN
Read Latest News