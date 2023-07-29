Kajal Raghwani's Fun Banter On Set; See Pics

Amidst the busy time in shooting, Kajal Raghwani manages to have fun on the sets. The diva in the latest Instagram dump is flaunting her fun banter from the sets of the show. In the shared pictures, she can be seen wearing a dark green floral print simple kurta with patila pajama and dupatta.

She styled her desi look with a gold jhumka, bindi, sleek braided hairstyle, and minimal makeup to round her appearance. Amidst the shoot, she took time to enjoy herself. She can be seen playing the flute and sewing clothes on the machine. She also had a fun time swinging on the swing.

The actress focuses on being positive and smiling as the key to making life beautiful and better in every situation. Her caption says, “Be positive Think positive Stay positive. Because of your smile, you make life more beautiful.” With her latest post, Kajal wants to inspire people to be happy in every situation and make life better with the small things in life.

Kajal Raghwani is a renowned Bhojpuri diva. The actress is an inspiration for us. She has worked in many shows and films, including Kajal, Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna, Sangharsh, Muqaddar, Litti Choka, Balam Ji Love You, and many others.

