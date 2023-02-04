Kajal Raghwani is an Indian Bhojpuri actress. She has appeared in several Bhojpuri films. If you’re seeking desi fashion inspiration, go no further than Kajal Raghwani. Kajal is an undeniably attractive beauty who looks stunning in every gown she wears. She has been on the red carpet in a variety of costumes. Kajal is the only one who has consistently provided enormous looks throughout the years. Her manner is distinctive, and she frequently makes headlines with noteworthy statements.

Kajal Raghwani made her Bhojpuri film debut as the lead in Sugna in 2011. She has since starred in other films, including Rihai, Pratigya 2, Hukumat, Janeman, and Dabang Aashiq.

Kajal’s casual clothes are stylish and edgy, making her stick out in a crowd. She enjoys fashion and her followers like her appearance. Kajal nails the desi style like no one else and always adds a personal touch that elevates the ensemble. See her performance in a new reel video in casual attire on the ‘Pata Loge’ song.

Kajal Raghwani’s Reel Appearance

Kajal Raghwani dressed down in a pistachio-colored patterned t-shirt and black pants. Kajal wore her hair in a ponytail with a center part. She dresses up with a nose pin and a few rings. Kajal kept her makeup minimal, opting for tinted red lipstick. Her palm is resting under her chin on the initial appearance. ‘Ae babu,’ she says at the start of her song. Pata loge’, tumko ka lagta hai. Her way of lip sync sounds like Oooh la la…

Then, by lip-syncing, she gives the music a tadka shot appearance, ‘Patna ki ladki pategi nahi, Delhi ki dil beta degi nahi, aarah ki ladki aar paar kar degi, dilwa pe dhay dhay war kar degi, chapra ki ladki phad daalegi, bholo ki jawaani achaar daalegi, samjhe.., ka lagta hai pata loge” and in the last appearance she winks at the end with a beautiful smile. Kajal Raghwani captioned her post, “Ae babu Aa tumko ka Lagta hai .”

Did you enjoy seeing Kajal Raghwani's latest reel video?