Kajal Raghwani is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Kajal is known for her roles in films like Rihai, Sabse Bada Mujrim, Patna Se Pakistan, Bhojpuriya Raja, Muqaddar, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna and Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga. With a number of popular films to her credit, the actress has been a trendsetter from the beginning and has surely come a long way.

Her beauty and personality have made her the most loved actress in the industry and among her fans. Kajal never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices and has also left everyone stunned on many occasions with her forthright attitude.

Recently, Kajal took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself wherein she is flaunting her perfect look. Kajal is seen wearing an orange tank top which she paired with a black skirt. The actress glammed up her look by adding soft curls and subtle makeup. Check the photos below!