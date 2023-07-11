ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Kajal Raghwani Goes Divine In Purple Traditional Drape

Kajal Raghwani is a renowned Bhojpuri actress known for her performance on screen. In her latest post, she turned dive in purple ethnic drape; check out the video below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Jul,2023 19:00:06
Kajal Raghwani is a famous name known for her acting skills, music video, and fashion. She has the talent to attract the audience’s attention with her impactful acting in the Bhojpuri entertainment world. Whenever the diva shares a new update on her profile, fans can’t resist gushing and appreciating her. Once again, the diva turned divine in her purple ethnic look.

Kajal Raghwani’s Divine Look

The actress shared a throwback video flaunting her divine ethnicity in the purple ensemble. In the video, she can be seen wearing a purple kurta with gold detailing paired with a plain skirt. She ditched accessories and styled her look with a diamond-embedded maan tika and left her curly hair loose. In the caption, she wrote, Memories (with a red heart, evil eye, and leave emoji)”.

In the video, the actress walks towards the camera, and then she slowly takes a round flaunting her outfit and beauty. She shot the video amidst the greenery and lavish place. Kajal Raghwani enjoys a huge fandom on her Instagram profile, with 3.8 million followers. Her regular updates and sharing of photos and videos keep her fans engaged with her. Her appearances in films have also been appreciated by her fans largely.

