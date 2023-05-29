ADVERTISEMENT
Kajal Raghwani Goes Classy In Trench Coat; See Pic

Bhojpuri beauty Kajal Raghwani is a popular star in the entertainment business. In the latest pictures, the diva is exuding classy vibes in a trench coat

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 May,2023 19:00:46
One of the most famous and talented performing artists in the Bhojpuri industry, Kajalàaaa@#aà Raghwani has gained massive fans through her skilful performance on the big screen. She is a regular media interest and treats her fans with something new daily. And yet again, the diva exudes irresistible charm in a classy trench coat. Let’s check out her stunning looks.

Kajal Raghwani shared a stunning photo of herself on her Instagram handle. In the below pictures, she donned a black crop top paired with denim and a black trench coat. Her open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, nude lips, and high heels rounded her appearance. She looked classy in the picture.

Kajal Raghwani Goes Classy In Trench Coat; See Pic 811055

Work Front

The diva has appeared in many Bhojpuri films like Pratigya 2, Hukumat, Patna Se Pakistan, Muqaddar, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, and many others. She has received several accolades for her acting, and apart from that, she enjoys enormous fandom on her Instagram handle. Her regular posts keep her fans engaged with her. She has 3.6 million followers on her profile. In her last post, the diva mesmerized fans through her glam and cuteness in a black outfit. She loves making reels and so regularly shares something new with her audience.

Are you, too, a Kajal Raghwani fan? Please share with us.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

