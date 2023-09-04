Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Kajal Raghwani Gets Moody Dancing On 'Jaane Kyon Log Pyar'

Kajal Raghwani is a heartthrob diva in the Bhojpuri industry. In the latest video, the actress dances to the iconic Bollywood song 'Jaane Kyon Log Pyar.'

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Sep,2023
Kajal Raghwani, the stunning Bhojpuri beauty in the town, never leaves a chance to impress with her style and gorgeousness. The actress loves to keep her fans engaged with her through regular social media dumps. Yet again, the actress is buzzing on the internet with her latest dancing video on ‘Jaane Kyon Log Pyar.’

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal gives a sneak peek into her moody dancing vibe. In the video, she can be seen wearing a dark green salwar suit, which she styled with two side braided hairstyles just like old school days l. The matching jhumkas, bold eyes, and lips with a bindi complete her gorgeousness.

In the video, Kajal dances mimicking the iconic song ‘Jaane Kyon Log Pyar’ sung by the amazing duo Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik from the movie Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. Her relatable expressions and the beautiful lyrics in her mesmerizing voice are undoubtedly a treat for viewers.

While with her caption, she emphasizes that without love, there is nothing in this life. “Pyar bin jine ke rakha kya hai, love you.”

Certainly, Kajal Raghwani’s dance moody made you stand and sync in with her on this beautiful song, ‘Jaane Kyon Log Pyar.’

