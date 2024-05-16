Elegant Beauty: Monalisa Looks Ethereal in a Traditional Blue Saree, Watch the Video!

Monalisa, the Bhojpuri industry sensation, continues to impress with her fashion choices. She can carry any style, from a lovely saree to a stunning gown. However, her confidence and attitude allow her to pull off any avatar with ease and charm. Monalisa’s ethnic apparel collection displays her artistic style with vibrant designs and classic silhouettes. She also shared a video of herself as she appeared in a blue saree. Take a look at the video below-

Monalisa’s Blue Saree Appearance-

Monalisa shared a mesmerizing video showcasing her ethnic beauty. The diva looks absolutely stunning in her blue saree adorned with large silver buttas and a neatly tucked end piece. Her saree exudes refinement and glamour, creating a captivating visual impact. The matching blue and silver brocade U-neckline, half-sleeve blouse perfectly complements the saree, creating a striking visual contrast that is hard to ignore.

Monalisa’s Beauty Appearance-

Monalisa’s beauty is a work of art. Her hair is styled in a middle-parted curly open hairdo, adding to the allure of her entire look. She chose makeup tones that perfectly complemented the color palette of her attire, focusing on radiant skin, soft shimmering eyeshadow, and a brown matte lip color that enhanced the vibrancy of her costume. Her traditional jewelry, including a gold necklace, earrings, bangles, rings, and a blue bindi, added a touch of elegance to her overall appeal. In the video, she flaunts her desi look in the ‘Maiyya Maiyya’ song, leaving us all inspired by her beauty and style.

