Elevate Your Style With Kriti Sanon And Nora Fatehi In Stunning Bodycon Gown For Your Cocktail Party

Looking for the perfect party outfit that will turn heads and make you feel like a million bucks? Take inspiration from Bollywood beauties Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi, who have recently wowed audiences with their glamorous bodycon gown looks. Let’s dive into their stunning outfit and how you can recreate the look for your next party-

Kriti Sanon And Nora Fatehi’s Bodycon Gown Appearance-

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is known for her impeccable style, and her choice of a bodycon gown exemplifies sophistication and elegance. Her gown features a sleek silhouette with a red V-neckline, full sleeves, and a ruffled upper portion with an attached fish-style bodycon floor-length that hugs her curves in all the right places, accentuating her figure. Keep your hair and makeup polished and sophisticated to match the sleekness of the gown. A sleek side-parted bun hairstyle and opted-for glam makeup with red lips and defined eyes can elevate the look to red-carpet-worthy status. To compliment her look with stunning accessories like silver and diamond embellished rings

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is known for her show-stopping style; her bodycon gown choice is no exception. Opting for a silver gown adorned with dazzling metallic fabric plunging cowl neckline, bodycon thigh-high slit floor-length adds a touch of glamour and sparkle to the look. Nora’s glamorous look is incomplete without flawless hair and makeup. The actress opted for a sleek, wavy, wet hairstyle. She paired it with a sultry shimmery eyeshadow, glowing skin, and glossy lip; she accessories her outfit with silver ear studs and silver heels to complete the glamorous vibe.

Whether you prefer Kriti Sanon’s timeless elegance in a classic red bodycon gown or Nora Fatehi’s glamorous vibes in a silver gown showstopper, you can’t go wrong with a stunning bodycon gown for your next party.