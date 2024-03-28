Movies | Celebrities

Check out Mouni Roy's recent appearance in a beige and black maxi dress; take a look below.

Mouni Roy is one of the town’s original fashion icons in the entertainment industry. The actress has an outstanding sense of style, which she has consistently demonstrated wherever she goes. Her unique and fearless fashion choices inspire her admires, and her new style is no exception. The actress has captivated us with her seductive flair.

Her dressing taste is varied, beautiful, and effortlessly chic. Whether donning traditional Indian attire or rocking contemporary Western outfits, she consistently exudes style and confidence, making her a true fashionista. Today, she posted a picture of herself in a beige and black maxi dress. Take a look below.

Mouni Roy’s Beige And Black Maxi Dress Appearance-

The dazzling diva posted a picture series on Instagram, where she appeared in a beige and black maxi dress. The outfit features a beige with black floral fabric round neckline, sleeveless, waist knot-tied appeared with a thigh-high slit satin with a sheer floral fabric on the right thigh maxi dress. The outfit is from Marchesa Fashion. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted curly open tresses. The diva opted for heavy base makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, kajal kohl, brown shimmery highlighted blushy cheeks, and nude creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and diamond rings and black high-heels by Oceedee Shoes. In the pictures, she revealed her full outfits with stunning postures.

What do you think about Mouni Roy’s maxi dress appearance? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.