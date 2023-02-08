Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and admired young superstars that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Kartik Aaryan has been actively working in Hindi movies and well, all thanks to his efforts and hard work, netizens truly feel the heat and go bananas for real in the true and genuine sense of the term. Right from the time he started his career till now where anything and everything he touches seems to turn into gold, it’s been a blissful and wonderful phase indeed for Kartik Aaryan. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy earlier last year, Kartik Aaryan will now be looking forward to doing well and proving his mettle with perfection in Shehzada that’s all set to release in cinemas on February 17, 2023.

He’s currently busy in a promotional spree for the same and that’s why, whenever he truly gets an opportunity, he never really shies away from showing off his swag and flexing his effortless attitude with perfection. So, to tell you all a little bit about Kartik Aaryan and his latest social media post, what’s currently happening at his end? Well, right now, once again, Kartik Aaryan is seen showing off his ‘Shehzada’ swag with perfection and well, we are truly loving it. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

