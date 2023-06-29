ADVERTISEMENT
Esha Gupta is currently enjoying a delightful vacation in the vibrant city of Ibiza, and she has been kind enough to share glimpses of her joyous moments. Scroll below to check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jun,2023 06:32:46
Esha Gupta is having a blast in Ibiza, come check out

Esha Gupta is currently enjoying a delightful vacation in the vibrant city of Ibiza, and she has been kind enough to share glimpses of her joyous moments. The actress took to social media to treat her fans with a series of pictures capturing her fun-filled time in the picturesque location. In these snapshots, Esha exudes elegance and confidence while flaunting a stylish blue bodycon dress with a deep plunging neckline.

Esha Gupta’s style couture

The ensemble highlights her impeccable fashion sense and perfectly accentuates her enviable figure. To complete her glamorous look, Esha opted for a sleek pulled back ponytail, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. Keeping her makeup subtle and fresh, she opted for dewy, natural-looking eyes and complemented it with nude lips, enhancing her natural beauty. Esha Gupta’s fashion choices and radiant smile truly reflect the joy and excitement she is experiencing in Ibiza, making her fans wish they were a part of her memorable getaway.

Have a look-

About Ibiza

Ibiza is a popular Spanish island located in the Mediterranean Sea. It is known for its vibrant nightlife, stunning beaches, and lively atmosphere, making it a popular destination for tourists from around the world. Ibiza is part of the Balearic Islands and is particularly famous for its electronic music scene, hosting renowned clubs and music festivals that attract partygoers and DJs alike. The island also offers a diverse range of activities such as water sports, exploring hidden coves, visiting historic sites, and enjoying delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Ibiza’s unique blend of natural beauty, cultural attractions, and vibrant nightlife make it a sought-after destination for those seeking both relaxation and excitement.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

