Who Looks Sultry In Nude Makeup Look, Sonam Bajwa Or Esha Gupta?

Nude makeup looks are trending these days. The magic of nude makeup lies in its ability to enhance natural beauty while maintaining a minimal, fresh-faced appearance. It evens skin tone and subtly defines features, creating a radiant, effortless glow that merges with your skin like wow. We have noticed that Sonam Bajwa and Esha Gupta often opt for nude makeup. So let’s find out who looks sultry in a nude makeup look.

Esha Gupta’s Nude Makeup Looks

Here, Esha opts for a corset jumpsuit, showcasing her sensuousness. But her makeup raises the hotness bar with smokey brown eyes, dewy time, brownish blushes defining her cheek bones, and glossy brownish lips, creating oh-so-breathtaking visuals.

For another look, the Rustom actress rocked a bold look, donning a bralette blazer with a netted bottom. The cat-winged eyeliner gave her an edgy appearance, while the brownish cheeks blended perfectly with her skin and nude lips, creating a vibrant monotone visual, making her look superb with the nude makeup.

Sonam Bajwa’s Nude Makeup Looks

Well, nude shades are not all about brown or dark shades. Pink nude makeup creates a mesmerizing view, just like how Sonam here is rocking this body-hugging dress with her cute pink cheeks and nude pink lips. The shiny touch and smokey eyes make her look gorgeous.

This look of Sonam is quite different from the others. The basic eyeliner with a shiny base and rosy red touch-up with dark glossy lips is nude makeup for dark skin tones, but when someone with a fair skin tone opts for this makeup, the charm increases, just like Sonam’s.

Comparing Sonam and Esha, it is difficult to one name, as whether pink or brownish, nude makeup always looks stunning.

However, whose look did you like the most? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.