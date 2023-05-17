Esha Gupta To Sara Ali Khan: Stars Set To Debut At Cannes Red Carpet

One of the most famous and awaited film festivals, Cannes, is back with a bang. Bollywood beauties from Esha Gupta to Sara Ali Khan made their stunning debut on the red carpet

Cannes Film Festival is one of the most awaited film festivals globally. A-listers to newbies embrace their style on the red carpet of the event. Last year actress Pooja Hedge made her stunning debut in a beautiful feathery pink trail gown. And this time, B-town beauties from Esha Gupta to Sara Ali Khan made their mind-blowing debut. Read more to check out.

Cannes Film Festival 2023

Stars from all over the globe appeared at the French Riviera to participate in the Cannes Film Festival 2023. This time several Indian beauties made their debut on the red carpet.

Firstly the bold and beautiful Esha Gupta made her debut in a bold avatar as she styled herself in a light pink gown with an eye-catching thigh-high slit with a gigantic collar and delicate lace flowers by Nicholas Jebran.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan opted for an Indian look to show her Indianness. The actress is paying tribute to her Indian roots and culture with the gold and glitter hand embroidery lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Desi girl!🤍✨#SaraAliKhan turns heads in an ethnic look as she makes her debut at the #CannesFilmFestival red carpet. pic.twitter.com/xUQmRdmmUQ — Filmfare (@filmfare) May 16, 2023

Lastly, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar debuted on Cannes’s red carpet in an off-shoulder white corset gown with a ruffle detailing by Fovari. Her statement accessories and makeup rounded her appearance.

Many other actresses will mark their debut at Cannes, like Dolly Singh, Mrunal Thakur, and Sunny Leone.

