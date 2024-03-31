Movies | Celebrities

Check out Monalisa, who posted a picture series on Instagram in which she donned a pink and gold saree. Have a look below.

Monalisa, the Bhojpuri industry sensation, continues to wow with her wardrobe choices. She can carry off any outfit, whether gorgeous sarees or stunning gowns. Her confidence and attitude, however, are what allow her to rock each avatar with elegance and charm. Monalisa’s Western apparel line showcases her artistic flair with vibrant patterns and timeless silhouettes. She also shared a picture series of herself wearing a pink and gold saree. Take a look at the following.

Monalisa’s Ethnic Look-

The stunning actress donned a pink and gold saree and uploaded it on Instagram. The actress appeared in a light pink with small silver buttas and silver lace embellished square neckline, a half-sleeves blouse, and paired with a pink and gold thread work saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted curly open hairstyle. The actress opted for heavy base makeup, pink shimmery eyeshadow, mascara, kajal kohl, and pink matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold and diamond necklace, a long gold necklace, matching earrings, kadas, and a pink bindi. In the video, the actress shows her ethnic outfit with graceful postures.

