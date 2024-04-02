Movies | Celebrities

Check out Priya Bapat, a Marathi actress who uploaded pictures of herself in a green and gold salwar suit; take a look below.

Priya Bapat is a well-known actor in the Marathi entertainment industry. The diva is well-known for her stunning and refined fashion sense, which she constantly flaunts in beautiful outfits that demonstrate her contemporary yet timeless style. Her fashion appearances perfectly blend classic elegance, modern flair, and ageless grace, solidifying her place as a true fashion legend in Indian cinema. She is active on social media, including Instagram, where she shares her personal and professional life with her followers. Today, she published a stunning photo series of herself wearing a green and gold salwar suit. Take a peek.

Priya Bapat’s Green And Gold Salwar Suit-

The stunning diva donned a green and gold salwar suit and posted a picture series of herself on Instagram. The diva appeared in an emerald green velvet fabric with gold embroidered work round neckline, full sleeves, straight, side cuts knee-length kurta, mehendi colored with silver work embellished flared pants, and a matching dupatta. The outfit is from Shalkii, and it costs Rs. 28,000. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva opted for heavy base makeup with black smokey eyes, bribe shimmery highlighted blushy cheeks, and nude matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a white, green, and diamond stone embellished choker by Kohar by Kanika and paired with black heels. In the picture, she stands with her hands folded and gazes at the camera.

