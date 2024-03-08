Ethereal Elegance: Priya Bapat Sets Heart Aflutter In A Gold Saree; See Pics

Priya Bapat is a Marathi actress who has appeared in films and television. She debuted in the Marathi film industry with the movie Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. She is active on social media, such as Instagram, where she shares personal and professional details with her followers. The diva is well-known for her gorgeous and refined fashion sense, which she frequently wears in stylish outfits that show her fashionable yet classic style. Her fashion appearances are an ideal combination of classic elegance, modern flare, and timeless grace, cementing her status as a real fashion legend in Indian film. Today, she shared a beautiful picture series of herself in a gold saree. Take a look.

Priya Bapat’s Ethnic Saree Appearance-

The Marathi diva looked gorgeous in a gold saree and uploaded a picture series on Instagram. The diva appeared in a gold organza fabric; lace embellished sweetheart neckline, half-sleeves, and blouse paired with a matching patchwork saree with a dropped end piece. The outfit is from Rar Studio. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with highlighted cheeks and brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold necklace by Aquamarine Jewellery and paired with matching colored heels. In the pictures, she chose a sunset beach location for her photoshoot and showed her royalty postures.

