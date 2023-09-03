Movies | Celebrities

Priya Bapat Flaunts 'Marathi Navri' Vibes In Navari Saree, See Here

Priya Bapat, with her style statement, never misses a chance to impress her fans. This Time, the actress turns Marathi Navri in a Navari saree. Check out the pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Sep,2023 21:30:16
Priya Bapat is a well-known and talented Indian actress who majorly works in the Marathi entertainment world. With her acting prowess, she has carved her niche through projects like Time Please, City Of Dreams, Timepass 2, and others. Apart from that, the actress loves to share details about her day-to-day life on her social media handle, whether fashion, home, or travel. This Time, the beauty flaunts her Marathi Navri glam in the traditional Marathi saree.

Priya Bapat Flaunts ‘Marathi Navri’ Vibes In Navari In Latest Instagram Pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya shared two pictures of herself decked as a traditional Marathi Navri. She wore a purple and orange traditional Navari saree paired with a contrasting green blouse. In the traditional avatar, she looked nothing short of a fairytale queen.

With the help of Priya’s amazing team, Saurabh Kapade, Nilam Patel, Ruturaaj Shinde, and Uday Nene, the actress could flaunt her ethnicity in the Marathi tradition. The gold accessories, messy bun with roses, bindi, nose ring, and makeup made hearts flutter. As mentioned in her caption, the actress got decked as Marathi Navri for the Bhakarwadi ad.

The actress has a huge fandom of 2 million followers on her Instagram account. She keeps sharing updates about her life with her fans.

So, did you like Priya Bapat’s awe-dorable ‘Marathi Navri’ vibes in Navari? Let us know in the comments.

