Priya Bapat's Colorful Mood In Traditional Dress Is All Wow, See Pics

Priya Bapat, the stunning actress in the town, never leaves a chance to impress with her sartorial choices. Whether ethnic or western, exuding her charm with her fashion file has been Priya’s favorite game, and we could do nothing but admire her. This time, the diva expresses her colorful mood in traditional dress.

Priya Bapat’s Colorful Mood In Traditional Dress

In the shared images on her Instagram handle, Priya Bapat takes us on a fun-filled ride in her colorful, moody shades. Exuding perfect summer goals, the Marathi actress won hearts in a traditionally stitched cotton maxi dress in yellow, orange, and green colors. In the comfort dress, the diva mesmerized us.

But wait, there is more! She opts for an open, messy hairstyle to add up to her comfy and casual avatar. Her bold lips and black glasses complement her overall quirky style. The grand catch of this look is her trendy white boots. With her moody and goofy expressions, Priya Bapat all hearts for her.

Priya embraced the traditional avatar in the beautiful dress by Sawenchi. In the caption, she wrote, Mood (With different flowers emojis)”. Undoubtedly, this blooming sunshine picture made your heart melt like glaciers. In the quirky shades, she is all wow in the comfort dress.

So, did you like Priya Bapat’s colorful, moody traditional glam? Share your thoughts in the comments.